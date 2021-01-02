Saints’ Hasenhuettl cleared to end isolation ahead of Liverpool clash

LONDON: Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has been cleared to return to the dugout for Monday’s game at home against Liverpool after completing a period of self-isolation, the Premier League club said. He isolated following a positive COVID-19 test in his household and the 53-year-old took charge of Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with West Ham United via video link. Hasenhuettl’s wife had tested positive on Dec. 28, Southampton said in a statement, but the result was examined and flagged as a potential false positive. Each member of the Austrian’s household was then tested twice and all of the results came back negative. “We are confident that the original test was a false positive and Ralph has been cleared to return to Staplewood and take training from Jan. 1,” Southampton said. Southampton are ninth with 26 points from 16 games.













