Nicki Minaj reveals new details about her three-month-old son’s birth

Nicki Minaj finally gave The Barbz what they really wanted. The new mommy took to Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 30 to answer fans’ questions about her newborn son.

One follower asked if the baby boy—whose name is not yet known but is affectionately called “Papa Bear”—kicked a lot during the rapper’s pregnancy. “He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I didn’t get up & walk with him,” she

replied. “He had a full personality in my tummy & knew how to get his way. It was so intriguing to me. He does the same thing now.” Followers were also curious about her labor process. The 38-year-old went into detail about the moment her water broke in which she eluded to the fact that her husband of one year, Kenneth Petty, wasn’t the calmest in the situation.

“Yes. I was butt naked,” Nicki

wrote. “Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor’ He was very scared & I was laughing @ him.”

She later added, “I was actually in labor all night but all they did was let me sleep until I dilated far enough to push. The epidural didn’t hurt either. They numbed me up real good. So I took my ass right to sleep.”

The artist also mentioned her celeb friends supporting her, including Ariana Grande sending ‘gorgeous gifts’ following her pregnancy announcement and Ciara being ‘sooooooo helpful’ with the maternal advice

In regard to bottle or breast feeding, the “Moment 4 Life” star tweeted that Papa Bear “had no problem breastfeeding.”

“He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me,” she admitted. “I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy.” And noted, “Moms r really superheroes.”

Did Nicki have a natural birth or use an epidural? The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap answered that too,

Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out."



As The Barbz undoubtably recall, it was confirmed by E! News that Nicki gave birth to her son back in September with Kenneth by her side. The proud parent celebrated the child turning 3 months old with a sweet tribute on Instagram. “Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear,” she wrote. “Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much. You’re the best boy in the whole wide.”