Meesha wishes to work with AR Rehman

Actress and singer Meesha Shafi has expressed her desire to work with renowned Indian musician and composer AR Rehman.

According to media reports, the singer said in a recent interview that she is a big fan of AR Rehman and wants to work with the musician.

Asked about her recent performances online, she said that both music platforms, ‘Coke Studio’ and ‘Velo Music Station’, are very important to her and she cannot pick which one is better.

Meesha further said that she is very fond of pop music and she is working on a new album with her husband Mahmood.