Downtrend in kinnow export a matter of concern for Pakistan

Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum and former chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Agriculture, Ahmad Jawad has expressed concerns over downtrend in kinnow exports and said processing units are working at 50% output In a statement issued on Friday, he said that slowdown of kinnow exports was mainly due to lack of acceptance in Afghanistan and Iran market through land route. He said, during previous seasons, Pakistani kinnow mostly routed through Afghanistan for CIS states, but this time the acceptability is less. He expressed fear if the situation prevails till the end of season, kinnow exports target could drop to 70,000 tons. The former chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Agriculture said, “Total production of kinnow is around 2.1 million tons, however, the production of quality exportable kinnow is appropriate. The country’s kinnow industry $781 million and the entire economy of Bhalwal and Sargodha districts of Punjab depends on kinnow cultivation. Some 250 kinnow processing facilities in the region provide direct employment to 250,000 people.”













