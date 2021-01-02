Extension in relief package for construction industry hailed

Acting President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Fatima Azim has said that the business community of the entire country was demanding extension in the relief package for the construction industry as insufficient time was given to take advantage of it and hailed the announcement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend this package for another year. “It a very commendable decision as it would prove highly beneficial for the country and steer the economy out of current difficulties towards better recovery and growth,” she added. Fatma Azim said that the PM has extended the fixed tax regime for construction sector for one and the facility of non-disclosure of source of income for six months, which was very encouraging. She said that the business community has also welcomed the one year’s extension in the period for construction projects by allowing them to be completed by 2023 which would facilitate initiation and execution of more projects in this important sector.













