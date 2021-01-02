Punjab govt continuously worked to provide best services in 2020: Buzdar

The Punjab government has set many worth-following examples in the year 2020 to benefit the people.

Financial aid worth Rs125 crore was provided to one lakh and 70 thousand needy persons under CM Insaf Imdad Programme. The CM Usman Buzdar directed to provide the government job to MA degree holder Mehvish after a social media post went viral about her sweeping work in Vehari. Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the United Nations was given a dinner at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore.

The year 2020 was fateful for southern Punjab as high officials were posted in south Punjab secretariat along with approval of the design of the secretariat building. Also, 25,000 doctors and paramedics were recruited in the health department along with recruitments of 10,000 police constables.

The CM regularly visited different cities and towns to keep up with the good work and issued on the spot instructions for bringing improvement in different government offices including hospitals, police stations jails, and shelter homes. He also went to Baluchistan Sindh and KPK to promote inter-provincial harmony.

The CM laid the foundation stone of mother & child hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital and local government academy and ensured completion of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar Underpass. Setting aside past practices, Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the board meetings of rescuee1122 and other important institutions to take critical decisions for providing better services to the citizens. Meanwhile, the chief minister regularly held meetings with parliamentarians and consulted them for spearheading development agenda. He also chaired the apex committee meetings to monitor the corona as well as law & order situation.

The foundation stone of avant-garde Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project was laid on August 7 and ten new shelter homes and almonries were also established in the historic city of Lahore to provide shelter to the homeless and penurious segments of the society.

The much-awaited orange line metro train was inaugurated in the month of October. Bab-e-Lahore was also inaugurated at Thokar Niaz Beg and Insaf medicine card scheme was launched to provide free medicines to needy patients suffering from chronic diseases. Along with it, different development projects amounting to Rs140 billion were started in collaboration with ADB in Sialkot and Sahiwal districts to improve the quality of life.

Also, chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Dr Manzoor Hussain Vijhi of District Headquarters Hospital Vehari due to corona. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the services of the late doctor adding that medical fraternity has played a courageous role in combating coronavirus.