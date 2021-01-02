GCU celebrates 157th Founders’ Day

The Government College University Lahore, one of the oldest seats of higher learning in Pakistan, has turned 157. Founded on January 1, 1864 in the Haveli of Raja Dhyan Singh in the Walled City Lahore as the liberal arts and Science College, it served as a nourishing stream to the generations of talented men and women.

A grand ceremony was held at the University’s Amphie Theatre where Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi cut the Founders’ Day cake along with the academic and administrative heads. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said that they entered 2021 with a renewed hope of health and prosperity. “The challenges of the past year offered us the opportunity to show our true resilience and it leaves us stronger to face any such calamity in the future,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor believed that at GCU, they had to make a difficult switch to the online teaching, with our system and people not ready for the sudden halt in our conventional face-to-face mode of teaching. He thanked all faculty members and administrative officials for their hard work to ensure that our students keep receiving the quality of education they deserve at the prestigious GC University. “In the new year, I hope all of us will find joy, relief, and success. I wish 2021 to be the year that brings joy to you all and uplifts us as proud and dedicated citizens of Pakistan,” Prof. Zaidi said.

The VC promised that starting with 2021 the next few years would be among the best years of the GC University in terms of the quality of education on offer, for research and innovation and the good governance. He said he had five point agenda for GCU which included improving the quality of education, research for betterment of society, bridging the gap between industry and academia, modernization/digitalization of admissions, appointments and other systems and promotion of sports and co-curricular activities.