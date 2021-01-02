PAS new council assumes office today

The new council of Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) took over the office on Friday for three-year tenure (2021-2023). PAS is governed by a council that includes its president, two vice presidents, secretary general, associate secretary general and treasurer. The previous council has completed the tenure of three-year (2018-2020) successfully. The newly elected office bearers are Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khan (President), Prof. Dr. Bina Shaheen Siddiqui (Vice President), Prof. Dr. Riaz Hussain Qureshi (Vice President), Prof. Dr. Tasawar Hayat (Secretary General), Prof. Dr. Ikram ul Haq (Associate Secretary General) and Prof. Dr. Amin Badshah (Treasurer). Distinguished scientists who have made outstanding contributions in science and technology become the fellow. Scientists who have substantially contributed for the development of science in Pakistan may become a Foreign Fellow whereas, young scientists (under 40 years age) as Member of the academy. The goals of PAS are to promote higher studies and research on pure and applied sciences in Pakistan and to disseminate scientific knowledge and to establish and maintain association and relations between the Pakistani scientists and the international scientists, meetings and unions of scientists, and between Pakistani scientific activities and the activities of scientists in other countries. Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) is a non-governmental and non-political supreme scientific body of distinguished scientists in the country.













