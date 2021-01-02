Trump in winter: eight days of golf, tweets and rage

President Donald Trump wound up his vacation at his Florida resort on Thursday, isolated, angry and with his power slipping away. Two months after losing the US presidential election to Joe Biden, the 74-year-old Trump is still refusing to admit his defeat. He spent the past eight days at his Mar-a-Lago resort playing golf, firing off angry tweets and making little pretense to still be governing the country. Trump expanded his tweeted insults beyond his usual targets, the “fake news” media and the Democrats. The Supreme Court, three of whose justices he appointed? “Totally incompetent and weak.” Leaders of his Republican Party? “Pathetic.” The Republican governor of Georgia? “A complete disaster.” Other targets of vitriol include the FBI, his attorney general, and the editorial page of The Wall Street Journal, for starters. During his vacation, Trump uncharacteristically did not have anything to say to the White House pool of about a dozen journalists who accompanied him to the Sunshine State.













