ISLAMABAD: Pakistani start up Tcours begins its operational testing on New Year Eve. The delivery start up is targeting the huge supply and logistics market in Pakistan. Initiating its operations with the beginning of 2021, the start-up had earlier planned to launch its operations in the mid of 2020. However, owing to corona virus, the operational testing of Tcours Couriers was delayed.

The start-up focuses on resolving the supply and logistics challenge for various sectors including small and medium sized businesses. It also provides easy to use solution of its delivery model to home based entrepreneurs in an innovative manner. In particular, this start up is looking at resolving the cash on delivery challenge.

Tcours is initially coming up with a team of 100 committed individuals who are looking after its operational base across the country. In order to fund its digital development products including website, apps and the digital marketing segment, Tcours has entered into long term arrangement with software solutions providers, Effiesoft, a division of Effisie Technologies. It will be responsible for providing its operational support to Tcours for first 3 years. This support will be without any costs to Tcours saving over 2-3 million rupees for the startup.

Mr. Waqas Banoori, the CEO and founder of Tcours said that the operational testing is being conducted to ensure that the product is fully responsive to serve millions of users across Pakistan. He said that “the operational testing is being conducted on invitation basis only.”

Mr. Banoori shared, “Anyone who wants to utilize the Tcours delivery system can contact us on [email protected] and they would be linked to their account.”

Mr. Zohair Azam, Co-founder and Member Board of Directors said that the New Year will allow us to move forward with a stronger commitment to our goal. He hoped that Tcours will be a game changer in the delivery segment of Pakistani market which could also be replicated in other countries.

In the first phase, Tcours is placing its web accounts for corporate customers only. The accounts for individual persons are also being created. The invitation basis model is to ensure the upscaling of resources on a rational model.

However, it plans to deliver its services across Pakistan as an open platform from 1st March 2021.