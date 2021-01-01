Critical Design Review of Propulsion System

Propulsion System is responsible for moving the pod down the track. For the next year pod, Cold Gas Thruster design is considered for creating propulsion. The main components of this system include gas propellant, pressure vessels, nozzle, solenoids, and pressure regulator. The design is normally used to create low levels of thrust (up to 50m/s) in small satellites. The target speed from this sub-assembly was set at 500 km/hr (138.889 m/s). However, the current design can only go to 377 km/hr with the given pod mass.

All calculations were performed in SI units

Reference Pressure vessel considered: General Dynamics part number – 10070504-2

Propulsion System

(Critical Design Review)

By Syed Moiz Rauf, Shaheer Chaudry, Abdullah Shahid.