PDM leaders meet at Jati Umra to discuss future strategy

Opposition parties’ alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold an important meeting today at Jati Umra in Lahore in which important decisions of the future will be taken.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Pervaiz Raheed, Ayaz Sadiq, and Khawaja Saad Rafique are also present. The PPP leaders who are present at the meeting include Yousuf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Farahatullah Babar. Jamiat Ulema Pakistan head Shah Owais Noorani is leading his party delegates. The Qaumi Watan Party is leading by Aftab Ahmed Sherpao. Senator Sajid Mir and Dr Jamaldini have also joined the meeting.

