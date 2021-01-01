Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed from post

LAHORE: The Punjab government removed on Friday DIG Umar Sheikh from the post of capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore months after he was appointed on the position following much controversy.

The police officer’s transfer was authorised by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He has now been posted as deputy commandment Punjab constabulary.

Senior police officer Ghulam Mohammad Dogar has been appointed as the new CCPO Lahore.

Whereas, the notification issued by the government said that Umar Sheikh will be “posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Deputy Commandant of Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad, against a vacant post”.

Sheikh’s replacement Ghulam Mehmood Dogar is also a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan.

Before being tasked with the assignment, Dogar was posted as the DIG of Technical Procurement at the Central Police Office of Punjab.

Umar Sheikh had constantly landed in controversy ever since he took the post of Lahore CCPO last year.

The police officer had immediately landed in hot waters when he got involved in a dispute with former Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastagir.

