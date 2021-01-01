Australia v India women’s ODI series postponed due to COVID

MELBOURNE: The Australia-India women’s ODI series slated for next month has been postponed to next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said on Thursday. CA boss Nick Hockley said Australia would host India’s women next season with three extra Twenty20 internationals added to the schedule on top of the three ODIs originally earmarked for January. “We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season,” Hockley said in a media release. Australia are currently hosting the India men’s team in a four-Test series. Australia defeated India in the women’s T20 World Cup final in March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the last time the teams met.













