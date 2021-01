Suarez header keeps Atletico top as Simeone celebrates 500th game in charge

MADRID: A Luis Suarez header gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 home win over Getafe on Wednesday in coach Diego Simeone’s 500th game in charge, moving them two points clear at the top of La Liga with two games in hand. The Uruguayan glanced in a lofted pass from Yannick Carrasco to put Atletico ahead in the 20th minute and they ground out the win to preserve their remarkable record of never conceding a goal to Getafe since Simeone became coach nine years ago. A third consecutive league victory took Atletico on to 35 points after 14 games, two ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who drew 1-1 at Elche and have now played 16 matches. Getafe, who challenged for a top-four finish in the previous two seasons, are down in 14th place on 17 points, two above the relegation zone. Atletico went into the match after being a dealt a double setback of Kieran Trippier being suspended for 10 weeks for a betting infraction and Diego Costa leaving the club after rescinding his contract. The absences did not seem to affect them, however, and even though this was far from their most impressive performance of the season, they always looked in control and ended the year with an unbeaten home record in all competitions. Atletico captain Koke admitted his side had not been at their best but hailed their performances throughout the year, in particular since emerging from the three-month coronavirus stoppage.