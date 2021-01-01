Sharks, Rays & Chimaeras

The waters of the northeast Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea are home to an amazing variety of sharks, rays and chimaeras. This comprehensive and easy-to-use field guide covers all 146 species found in the Mediterranean, the waters of the European Atlantic and Iceland, along all the Scandinavian coasts, in the Black Sea and as far south as the Canary Islands. Detailed species accounts describe key identification features, habitat, biology and status. Every species account comes with a color distribution map, a depth guide, at-a-glance icons and color illustrations. This must-have field guide also features illustrated key guides that enable you to accurately identify down to species, comparison plates of similar species, illustrations of egg cases where known and plates of teeth. It is the first field guide to cover all 146 species that features hundreds of color illustrations, photos, maps and diagrams. It describes key features, habitat, biology and status and includes depth guides, at-a-glance icons, key guides and teeth plates.













