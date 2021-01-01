Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor ‘still in shock’ over MBE

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has said she is “still in shock” at being made an MBE for services to drama.

The actress has played the ambitious Sally Webster in the soap since 1986, having made her television debut a year earlier in an episode of police drama Juliet Bravo, playing Wendy Cunningham, a troubled schoolgirl who becomes a heroin addict.

The 57-year-old said: “I am humbled, grateful and very proud to have received this honour. I am still in shock. “I didn’t believe it was real when I first found out earlier this month that I was to be given an MBE. Keeping it a secret has been so difficult.

“During the 60th anniversary of Coronation Street I was reminded daily of my time on the show – the young girl in those scenes 35 years ago could only have dreamed of the incredible things that were going to happen in the coming years.

“I am so blessed to have met and worked with some wonderful people, not only on Coronation Street but also through the incredible charity Prevent Breast Cancer, their founder, Lester Barr, and their amazing fundraising team. This honour is as much for them as it is for me. “I also want to thank my beautiful family, Tim, Phoebe, Sam and Hattie, for their constant love and support.”