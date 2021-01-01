US, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports in five months

state-bank-of-pakistan-afpUnited States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first five months of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China. Total exports to the USA during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 1855.564 million against the exports of US $ 1744.463 million during July- November (2019-20), showing growth of 6.36 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $ 773.837 million against the exports of US $ 726.942 million last year, showing increase of 6.45 percent. China was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 615.731 million during the months under review against the exports of US $727.480 million during last year, showing decline of 15.36 percent, SBP data revealed.













