Need to promote Pakistan-Djibouti trade ties stressed

Acting President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Fatma Azim has said that Pakistan and the Republic of Djibouti should focus on promoting bilateral trade and economic relations as both countries have the potential to do trade in many items. This was stated by here while addressing a delegation of the Republic of Djibouti that visited Pakistan led by Mohamed Ali Houmed, President, National Assembly. Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Industry was also present at the occasion. ICCI Executive Members including Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Muhammad Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Omais Khattak and others also attended the B2B meeting with the delegation of Djibouti. Fatma Azim said that Republic of Djibouti was situated at a strategic location in Africa and enhancing trade cooperation with it would provide Pakistan better access to African markets. Similarly, Djibouti could get easy access to South Asian markets by developing close trade ties with Pakistan.













