Petrol price goes up by Rs 2.31; diesel Rs 1.8/litre

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday approved increase of Rs 2.31 and Rs 1.80 in the prices of petrol and diesel respectively, contrary to OGRA’s recommendation of Rs 10.68 and Rs 8.37 respectively.

The decision was taken keeping in view the government’s priorities for maximum possible steps to provide relief to the masses, a PM Office press release said.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had proposed an increase of Rs 10.68 in petrol price and Rs 8.37 in diesel price but the prime minister rejected the proposal in public interest. Similarly, the OGRA had proposed increase of kerosene oil price by Rs 10.92 and light diesel by Rs 14.87 which the prime minister reduced to Rs 3.36 and Rs 3.95 respectively. However, the PM House said that the prime minister rejected the suggestions and instead approved an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.31 per litre and Rs 1.80 per litre respectively.

Petrol will now be available for Rs106 per litre while diesel will be sold for Rs110.24 per litre. The new price of kerosene oil is Rs73.65 per litre and light diesel oil will be available for Rs71.81. The new prices are applicable till January 15.