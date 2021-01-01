‘Deadline for resignations ends at 12 midnight’, Shibli reminds opposition

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday sought to remind the Opposition that today is their self-appointed “deadline” for lawmakers to hand in their resignations to parliament. “Today is December 31. The deadline for resignations ends at 12 midnight,” he wrote. He noted that “the two N-League Members of the Assembly who had submitted resignations to the National Speaker backed out as soon as they were called to verify them”. Shibli also posted a series of tweets recapping a tumultuous year for the government. The information minister said 2020 was a difficult year across the globe. He said the coronavirus pandemic brought the health systems of the world to their knees and destroyed economies. “Under Imran Khan’s leadership, Pakistan emerged from the challenge [better than many]. We accorded importance to both health and the economy,” he said.













