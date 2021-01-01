Daniel Pearl murder case: SHC issues notices on contempt petition

The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Chief Secretary Sindh and others in a contempt petition over detention of the accused of Daniel Pearl murder case. A bench of the high court had declared a notification with regard to detention of four accused in the case, Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh, co-accused Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil, as null and void and ordered their immediate release from the jail. A contempt of court petition was filed against the provincial chief secretary, jail officials and others over the government’s failure in compliance of the court orders. The court issued notices to the chief secretary, additional chief secretary over the contempt petition and summoned reply from them and the jail officials on January 07. “Why the accused were not released over the court orders,” the bench asked the Advocate General Sindh. “Issue a notice we will submit a written reply over the matter,” the advocate general replied. The bench while declaring the government notification as void had also ordered putting the names of accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh and others in the exit control list (ECL).













