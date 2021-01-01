NAB files reference against ex-Punjab mines minister

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has filed a corruption reference against former provincial minister for mines & minerals Muhammad Sibtain Khan along with eight accused involved in illegal grant of a multi-billion contract to M/s Earth Resource Private Limited (ERPL) with alleged abetment and connivance of management of Punjab Mineral Development Corporation (PUNJMIN) regarding leasing rights of iron ore deposits located at Rajoa and Chiniot areas.

As per the reference, NAB Lahore’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) launched a thorough probe over an alleged loop-sided agreement after being referred from the Lahore High Court (LHC) that a mining agreement between M/S ERPL and PUNJMIN’s management for mining of huge iron ore deposits comprising 500 metric tons located in Rajoa and Chiniot areas of Punjab.

The inquiry was authorised against Chief Executive Officer (CEO), M/s ERPL accused Arshad Waheed and the Management of PUNJMIN which later revealed that former minister for mines & minerals, Punjab Muhammad Sibtain Khan in active aid, abetment and connivance with officers of PUNJMIN dishonestly and with mala fide intentions permitted for landing into an illegal joint venture agreement between PUNJMIN and ERPL in July 2007 knowing the fact that M/s ERPL had no past experience in mining. Moreover, the said agreement was executed without administering any open competitive bidding process against public policy and national interest. More to that, the PUNJMIN agreed to award mining contract worth billions with simply 20 percent gaining partnership to a company (ERPL) having merely Rs2.5 Million surety.

During the course of ongoing Inquiry, NAB Lahore arrested prime accused Muhammad Sibtain Khan on 14th June 2019 while other co-accused namely Ex-Secretary Mines & Minerals Imtiaz Ahmed Cheema, Ex-General Manger Operations and Planning (O&P) accused Muhammad Aslam and Ex-Chief Inspector Mines, Punjab accused Abdul Sattar were also nabbed on June 18th 2019, whereas, remaining three co-accused named Ex-Chairman Planning & Development (P&D), Punjab Salman Ghani, Legal Advisor PUNJMIN / Ex-Director of ERPL accused Muhammad Shahid and MD, PUNJMIN Rao Manzar Hayat were arrested during the Investigation process. Later, Rao Manzar Hayat turned as approver against the chief alleged culprits of the scam.

NAB Lahore has, today, filed a comprehensive Reference in Accountability Court, Lahore which comprises over two Volumes (I-II) against subject eight (8) accused persons for their trial in accordance with law. Volume-I consists of 161 pages while the other one comprises of 364 x pages having evidences against all accused individuals.

NAB Lahore has been pursuing the policy of “Accountability for All” which has been duly adopted by worthy Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal. The conviction rate of NAB Lahore Bureau remains 74% during year 2020, and all the ongoing Cases are being probed on fast track mechanism so the References may be filed within due time and as per law.