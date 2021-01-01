PN conducts fleet annual efficiency competition parade

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday expressed his satisfaction regarding operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy Fleet and lauded dedication and professionalism of the officers as well as men for successfully achieving significant operational objectives and milestones.

Addressing the PN Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade held at PN-Dockyard, he also commended PN Fleet’s efforts and contributions towards regional maritime security and protection of Pakistan’s sea lines of communication.

Chief of Naval Staff also highlighted the PN’s endeavours to ensure seaward security of exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Gwadar Port and maritime related projects of CPEC.

Admiral Niazi said that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of changing geopolitical realities in the region and is not only well prepared but also fully committed to defend country’s sea frontiers.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commander, Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted fleet operational activities undertaken during the year 2020, encompassing multi-dimensional events related to operational preparedness particularly conduct of live weapons firing, major maritime exercise “SEASPARK 20,” regional maritime security patrols and overseas deployment.

On the occasion Chief of the Naval Staff also presented Efficiency Award shields to the best performing units of various squadrons of Pakistan Navy Fleet.