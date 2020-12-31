Japanese envoy meets Qureshi, discusses bilateral relations

Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday.

During the meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed, including political, economic, cultural, trade and investment, and regional connectivity, with particular emphasis on religious tourism. The exchange of views also covered Covid-19 situation and regional developments.

Expressing satisfaction over the excellent Pakistan-Japan bilateral relations, the Foreign Minister appreciated the support provided by the government of Japan for infrastructural and institutional development in Pakistan.

Recalling his last visit to Japan, the Foreign Minister highlighted his fruitful engagement and interactions with the Japanese leadership.Emphasizing the importance of high-level exchanges between the two countries, the Foreign Minister expressed the hope that new Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Foreign MinisterToshimitsu Motegi would be able to visit Pakistan once the Covid situation improves.

Mentioning that Pakistan and Japan will be jointly celebrating 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in the year 2022, the Foreign Minister informed that special events and conferences will be held to commemorate the milestone. The Foreign Minister also emphasized the need to revisit the travel advisory for Pakistan for boosting bilateral trade and tourism.

Ambassador Matsuda appreciated Pakistan’s supportive and facilitative role in the Afghan peace process. He especially thanked the Foreign Minister for efforts in further enhancing Pakistan-Japan relations.