2002 sees grand operation against hoarders

The district administration, in a grand crackdown on hoarding, seized millions of sacks of pulses, sugar, rice, wheat, flour, red chilies, ghee and other food items worth billions of rupees from 53 places this year and sold them at government rates in the market while 36 gowdons and shops were sealed for stockpiling, cases were registered against 16 persons and they were fined Rs.millions rupees.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a briefing. He said that Price Control Magistrates including Assistant Commissioners checked 122 warehouses and shops in the year 2020 on confidential reports and 100347 sacks of pulses and 99,158 sacks of rice, 20,058 sacks of crushed red chillies, 8,785 cartons of ghee and oil, 5,418 bags of flour, about three and a half lakh kilograms of wheat and more than 32,400 sacks of sugar were seized from stockists and sold it at official rates fixed in the general market. He said that action was being taken against the perpetrators of artificial inflation by stockpiling essential commodities under the relevant law. He said that a price control mechanism was being implemented in the district as per government directives and exploiters are being brought to justice.