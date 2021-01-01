Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 1st January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 97800 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 114100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 114100 Rs. 104591 Rs. 99838 Rs. 85575 per 10 Gram Rs. 97800 Rs. 89649 Rs. 85575 Rs. 73350 per Gram Gold Rs. 9780 Rs. 8965 Rs. 8558 Rs. 7335

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

