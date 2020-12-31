Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation

A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom as Indian troops committed an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Satwal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in the Khuiratta sector along LOC. During an intense exchange of fire, a valiant soldier Sepoy Fazal Elahi, age 35 years embraced shahadat, ISPR said.

The ISPR stated that the Pakistan army responded effectively to the firing, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material.