Ayeza joins Aiman as the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who is an avid social media user, has joined fellow showbiz star Aiman Khan as the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 7.8 million followers each.

The Mehar Posh actress has reached 7.8 million followers on photo-video sharing platform recently. Aiman has also the same number of followers.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan shared dazzling photo and captioned it simply, “Waiting for 2021” followed by heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans of Ayeza dropped lovely comments and flooded the comment section with advance new year wishes.

Some followers also commented that they were keenly waiting for the next projects of their favourite actress in 2021.