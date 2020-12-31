Mehwish confirms hosting 19th Lux Style Awards with Ahmed Ali Butt

Superstar Mehwish Hayat has confirmed hosting the 19th Lux Style Award virtually with actor Ahmed Ali Butt. Mehwish Hayat turned to Instagram also confirmed the date of the awards ceremony.

The Load Wedding actress said, “The 19th Lux Style Awards are here! A virtual extravaganza hosted by yours truly and my favourite co-host Ahmed Ali Butt!”

Mehwish further said, “We can’t wait to make it an entertaining night for you guys!” followed by heart emoticon.

“Save the date for the 31st of December,” she also confirmed the date of the awards.

Earlier, Ahmed Ali Butt said, “Humbled and honoured to host the 19th #lsa2020 once again, this time with the beautiful @mehwishhayatofficial.” He further said, “This night where the stars shine, only this time from the comfort of their homes.”