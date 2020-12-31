Mukesh Khanna attacks Ajay Devgn and Shahrukh Khan for promoting tobacco and smoking

TV actor Mukesh Khanna slammed Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn for endorsing tobacco and smoking through advertisements and films. Taking to his YouTube channel, Khanna, in his over 9 minute video, talked about the ill-effects of smoking, tobacco and alcohol. The video titled “Unche logo ki neechi pasand” which roughly translates to “Rich people’s lowly habits”, the actor also criticised big stars for promoting these products.

Khanna targeted Devgn who is the face of a tobacco brand. He said in his video, “I have a complaint with these big stars who advertise such (tobacco, alcohol and cigarettes) products. Becoming the face of these products, selling their personality, they say ‘zuban kesari’ and become a hero. I understand why small actors advertise these products, but why do big stars do it?”

Taking a potshot at Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘Shaktimaan’ actor further said, “A kid sitting in a village will look at Shah Rukh Khan smoking (in a movie) and say, ‘It is a good habit’”.

“These big stars should be aware of their responsibilities (toward the society),” the veteran actor added.

Khanna has recently been in the news due to his controversial statements on various issues. He also had a public spat with Kapil Sharma after he condemned the latter for his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and called it “vulgar”. Khanna was also absent when his co-stars from 1988’s ‘Mahabharat’ including Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Firoz Khan featured on the show in September.