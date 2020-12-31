2020 remains exceptional year for water, hydel power in Pakistan

The year 2020 proved to be an exceptional year for water and hydropower sectors in the country, as the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) succeeded in achieving the historic milestones in the two sectors during this year. Besides generating highest-ever low-cost hydel electricity, WAPDA also initiated construction work on the long-delayed mega multi-purpose Diamer Basha Dam Project in 2020. As per the details, WAPDA hydel generation continued to surge during 2020 too. As many as 22 hydel power stations owned and operated by WAPDA across the country generated 38.3 billion units, which is the highest-ever generation in a year. This record generation includes 12.08 billion units from Tarbela, 4.98 billion units from Tarbela 4th Extension, 6.48 billion units from Ghazi Barotha, 5.76 billion units from Mangla, 4.93 billion units from Neelum Jhelum and 4.07 billion units from rest of the hydel power stations.













