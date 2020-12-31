Rupees strengthens against rupee by 11 paisas

Pakistani rupee was strengthened by 11 paisas (+0.07 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs160.39 and closed at Rs160.3289. The rupee endured a relatively dull trading session with very little intraday movement, trading in a range of 18 paisa per USD showing an intraday high bid of 160.31 and an intraday low offer of 160.15. Within the open market, PKR was traded at 160/161.80 per USD. The local currency has gained Re0.04 against the US dollar during the last three days. Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $20.313 billion by week ended on December 18, 2020. The official reserves of the SBP stand at $13.216 billion, while reserves held by commercial banks remained $7.097 billion.













