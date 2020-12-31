PM for continuity of steps to ensure reduction in prices of daily use items

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the need for continuity of measures, which had resulted in bringing down prices of daily use commodities in the last two months.

He was chairing a high-level meeting over the prices of daily use item. The meeting was attended by ministers Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Muhammad Hammad Azhar, advisors Dr Ishrat Hussain and Abdul Razak Dawood, special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Shahbaz Gil, Usman Dar and Dr Waqar Masood, State Bank Governor Dr Reza Baqir and senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was apprised of the reduction in prices of sugar and flour, besides the positive effects of substantial price reduction of potato, onion and chicken.

Imran Khan said keeping stability in the prices of daily use items was the top priority of the government, and directed for keeping a strict check on the demand and supply indicators to avoid any crisis.

He also directed for stern action against the elements involved in adulteration and hoarding, observing that nobody would be allowed to cause harm to the health of public.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed that due to the government’s steps, the consumer price index inflation ratio had reduced to 4.4 per cent when compared with the last year and comparatively with the last month, it showed a downward trend by 0.9 per cent, which was a good trend.

The sugar was available at the Utility Stores at the rate of Rs 68 per kg despite a surge in the market, it was further added.

The prime minister was also briefed about the demand and prices of various edible items in view of the seasonal demand, especially pressure being put on the prices in the local markets by price hike in the international markets due to the coronavirus.

He was also apprised of the steps to increase the supply of edibles and the strategy to improve the agriculture sector.

Minister for Industries Muhammad Hamad Azhar assured the meeting of earlier implementation of mechanism in consultation with all the stakeholders of the sector to bring down the price of ghee.

Keeping in view of demand of wheat, current stock and the upcoming yield, the prime minister directed the ministry of national food security to formulate yearly plan in this regard in collaboration with the statistics division.

He further directed for identification of sugar mills involved in the tax evasion and initiation of legal proceedings against them.