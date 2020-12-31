Coronavirus: ‘smart lockdown’ imposed in three areas of Karachi’s District Central

Authorities on Wednesday decided to impose micro-smart lockdowns in three subdivisions of Karachi’s District Central after the areas witnessed an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to a notification, smart lockdowns have been imposed in three subdivisions, including North Karachi, Gulberg, and North Nazimabad, from December 30 till January 13, 2021. The notification said that a ban has been imposed on pillion riding, large gatherings, and commercial activities during the lockdown period. General stores where groceries and basic necessities are available, as well as medical stores, will remain open, the notification said. However, industrial units in these areas will be closed.

If someone has to go to the hospital, only one person will be allowed to travel with them. Online taxis and other forms of public transport have been banned from the designated areas.

Food takeaways and home delivery by restaurants will also be prohibited during the lockdown, the notification said.