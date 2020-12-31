Senators express condolence over sad demise of  Kalsoom Parveen

Leaving the routine agenda, parliamentarians in the Upper House of parliament on Wednesday expressed condolence over the sad demise of PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen, who died of COVID-19 recently.

They were speaking on a condolence resolution moved by leader of the opposition Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in the Senate. With the death of Kalsoom Parveen, the Senate of Pakistan became poorer adding that she always raised the voice for marginalized section of the society. The House offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Senator Kalsoom Parveen, who died of COVID-19.ÿ Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the Fateha. The House also offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali. In his remarks, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said Senator Kalsoom Parveen, who was thrice elected to the Upper House, represented well the people of Balochistan. He said she was a mature and a visionary parliamentarian. Deputy Speaker Senate Saleem Mandviwala was of the view that all parliamentarians should respect each other. He said Kalsoom Parveen always raised her voice for Balochistan rights and always remained focal.

The House did not take up regular agenda and unanimously adopted a supplementary resolution to condole the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen. Nineteen lawmakers including the Leaders of the House and the Opposition and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs highlighted the political career of deceased Senator during condolence reference and spoke for an hour and six minutes. The Senators who paid tribute to the services of late Senator Kalsoom Parveen included Leader of the House Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family. Later, the Chair adjourned the House till Friday at 10:30 am.