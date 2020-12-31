Punjab livestock secretary reviews mid-term progress of PM’s initiatives

The targets of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiatives should be achieved timely, said Livestock Secretary Capt (r) Saqib Zafar.

According to the details, a meeting was held in livestock Punjab to review mid-term progress of divisional directors under the chairmanship of livestock secretary. Progress of Rawalpindi and DG Khan divisions was reviewed in the first phase. The secretary briefed the participants on the department’s strategic plan. He asserted all the directors to act vigilantly in service delivery to poor livestock farmers. Vaccine supply system and availability of medicine in all the field formations must be ensured.

The livestock secretary asked the directors to fill any vacant posts as soon as possible. He said that animal disease surveillance system should be strengthened. He directed officers to complete home work for upcoming livestock census with the help of Bureau of Statistics. He also directed the divisional directors to inspect poultry and livestock feed mills in their jurisdiction. Additional secretaries, director general (extension/ research/ production) and divisional directors also attended the meeting.