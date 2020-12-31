NUML to start political science, history programmes soon

National University of Modern Languages Islamabad, under the aegis of its intellectual, literary and cultural forum “Mehfil”, organized an online lecture of the renowned scholar Prof Fateh Muahmmad Malik on the topic “Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan and Youth”. Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar presided over the session and the chief guest Prof. Fateh Muahmmad Malik spoke at length about the historic and constitutional role of Quaid in the making and Pakistan. In his lecture, the speaker threw light on the Pakistan Movement in detail and said that young generation has scant knowledge of history as subjects like political science and history are not adequately taught in Pakistan. Fateh Malik urged the Rector NUML to start political science and history as subjects in NUML to educate our youth about the true picture of the Pakistan Movement. Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar while thanking the worthy guest said that NUML will soon launch the programs proposed by the esteemed guest and NUML will remain in contact with Prof. Fateh Malik for more of such interactions. In the end, the Rector NUML presented gifts to the chief guest and thanked him for his presence.













