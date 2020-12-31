PCJCCI chief, Punjab governor discuss hurdles in Sino-Pak trade, investment

SM Naveed, President Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) a held a meeting with Governor Punjab Mr. Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, at Governor House, Lahore to discuss the hurdles in promoting trade and investment relations between China and Pakistan. He was accompanied by Mr. Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President, Mr. Khalid Raffique Chaudhary, Vice President, Mr. Moazzam Ali Ghurki, Senior Executive Member and Mr. Zaki Ijaz, Executive Member of PCJCCI on this occasion.

Governor Punjab appreciated efforts of PCJCCI in promoting bilateral trade between the two countries with transfer of modern technology into Pakistan. He assured of taking up the PCJCCI proposals to the concerned federal and provincial departments for successful implementation of PCJCCI progressive plans to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between Pakistan and China. He also assured to have the required facilitation for the upcoming Pak-China Business Conference- 2021 and the measures to have better technology for Water logging and salinity. SM Naveed informed the Governor that his chamber aims to address the problems of Chinese Investors often arising due to the lack of investment facilities in Pakistan.

Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President said that nowadays, various areas in the world have been facing waterlogging and salinity problems, which are intensified by a myriad of factors including use of wastewaters for irrigation, unsuitable cropping pattern, torrential rains and floods, lack of sufficient drainage, uncontrolled drainage, lack of adequate knowledge, wrong management decisions, very poor construction and rehabilitation rates of drainage systems, increase of irrigation systems without paying any attention to their adverse impacts on soil and quality of water resources, etc. He further added that we want to introduce technological advancement in water logging and sanitation and for this we have renowned Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan.

Khalid Raffique Choudhry, Vice President PCJCCI said that, in the year 2021 we will be conducting a Mega Business Conference to promote foreign exchange and to attract Chinese companies for the investment.

Salahudin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI thanked and offered gratitude to Mr. Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Punjab for conducting this meeting for the progress of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce in order to expand the Pak China Friendship.