2020 ends leaving persons with disabilities to face COVID-19 consequences

Persons with disabilities in Pakistan are among the most marginalized groups. According to World Health Organization, about 15% population in developing countries including Pakistan is suffering from some kind of disability. Despite of immense international pressures and national commitments, persons with disabilities have still limited access for the fulfilment of their basic rights; i.e. education, health and rehabilitation in the country. Although, during last three decades several efforts have been witnessed to uplift the life quality of this marginalized group. For example, many policies, Acts and bills at Federal and provincial level were introduced. Sharing a list of these here for the knowledge of readers.

The Disabled Persons’ (Employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance 1981

* National Policy for Persons with Disabilities 2002

* National Plan of Action 2006

* Accessibility Code of Pakistan 2006

* Special Citizens’ Act 2008

* National Youth Policy 2008

* National Education Policy of Pakistan 2009

* Import of Duty-Free Car for Disabled Persons 2010

* Ratification of UNCRPD 2011

* Accessible Banking Infrastructure for Special Persons 2014

* Guidelines for Banking Services to Visually Impaired/Blind Persons 2014

* The Baluchistan Persons with Disabilities Act 2017

* Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018

* State Bank of Pakistan concessionary financing facility 2019

* The ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Act 2020

Similarly, many other initiatives have been taken recently to uplift the life of persons with disabilities i.e. issuance of Disability certificate, disability national identity card, health cards, Ehsas monthly stipend, job quota, age relaxation in obtaining jobs, free education from primary to higher education including no boarding fees etc. On the other hand, situation analysis indicates a miserable picture of PWDs in the state with only 5% school enrolment, less than 10% employment and limited health care facilities. The in-depth inquiry further unfolds that the majority of persons with disabilities living in remote areas are also facing penalty for being there. The condition of women with disabilities is far more challenging.

The case of children with intellectual impairments and Autism Spectrum Disorder is one of the major issues of PWDs in the country having no alternative educational and employment plans. Majority of PWDs and their guardians are unaware of their rights, services and policies. The recent outbreak of CORONA virus has adversely affected the lives of PWDs globally. Unfortunately, in Pakistan PWDs are facing unsurmountable challenges during this pandemic. The disrupted education and school closures couldn’t make alternative arrangements for the education of children with disabilities leaving them and their parents unaided to fight against its odds.

In a recent study conducted on sufferings of COVID 19 on education of children with disabilities in Punjab, more than 98% parents of CWDs reported that Govt. Special Schools didn’t provide any shadow or alternative educational plan during school disruption and CWDs remain unattended for more than 6 months. Parents also reported that along with educational activities, all other services i.e. financial assistance (stipend), speech and language therapy, physio therapy and psychological services were also unavailable during that time.

Just imagine, how school can leave unattended to the family and the child having many special needs. What a stress and burden for the families having no help? The situation of PWDs at higher education level was not much different as well. Although, PWDs at higher education level in Pakistan are less than 1%, even than higher education institutes could not provide them devices and connectivity to attend online classes and the alternative accessible examination modes.Resultantly, many of the students with disabilities had to freeze their program. The Post-COVID scenario is also not much supporting to cover the educational gap. The second wave of Pandemic once again forced them to be more excluded from the normal life activities leaving them with irreversible academic loss.

The health and rehabilitation conditions were also affected by the Virus outbreak. PWDs couldn’t make follow up visits to hospitals or clinics for their routine therapies and treatments. Several studies also report that PWDs have also been the victim of domestic violence and emotional disturbance during lockdown periods. According to another recent study, making adjustments to routines, like, experiencing closure of schools and day care centers, social distancing and/or confinement to home can prove to be a real struggle for children with physical and mental disabilities (Bartlett et al., 2020).

Unfortunately, the year 2020 ended up leaving these children miserable and unattended with the second wave of Virus and lockdown once again. However, it’s the responsibility of state to protect the rights of every citizen including persons with disabilities and make appropriate arrangements wherever needed. Making new policies, ratifying international commitments and media showcasing is not enough to uplift the life quality of PWDs, until they are made accessible and services are provided at the doorsteps. The Disabled People Organizations, National & international organizations and educational institutions may also play a vital role in recognizing the effective implementation of polices.

While the best practices in the world may be replicate to strengthen an accessible and effective environment for all. Although it seems thought but as an optimistic educationist, I will conclude the discussion with hopes and dreams to see enlightened year 2021 ahead that may bring peace and prosperity in the lives of Persons with Disabilities.