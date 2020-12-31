SNGPL Peshawar takes rigorous action against gas pilferers

SNGPL Peshawar Region in its continued extensive taskforce activities in Peshawar city and its sub areas has carried out raids against pilferers and illegal use of gas. During the said operation in Peshawar City , Kohat, Bannu, Lakki, DI Khan and Charsadda, teams plugged 1,253 direct/underground connections, underground taps detected/ removed 143, replaced 895 suspected domestic meters, disconnected 49 domestic to commercial use cases, illegal lines removed / major raids 09 ( gas was feeding to 245 number of houses) , lodged 15 FIRs, and filed 10 requests for FIRs.













