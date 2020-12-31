Public hearing of FOC 1 satisfies the audience

A public hearing for environmental approval of White Oil Pipeline Project of Frontier Oil Company 1 was conducted on 29 December at Tarujabba. During the public hearing, audience were briefed about the project and its impact on environment and local population. In addition to safe and secure transportation of white oil products, the project will also result in reduced carbon dioxide emissions, less traffic congestion, decreased wear of national highways and safety of local populace and material.

The hearing was attended by representatives from local government departments, local land owners and other general public. A number of questions were asked by the audience which were satisfactorily answered by the proponent and consultant. FOC1 briefed the audience that the project consultant ILF Pakistan is looking after the environmental aspects of the project in a befitting manner. At the end, audience appreciated the efforts of all and desired that the project should be completed on fast track basis.