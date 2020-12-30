Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani died in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to serious illness on Wednesday.

Funeral prayers will be offered in Srinagar tomorrow for the late leader Syed Ali Gilani who passed away in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after a serious illness. May Allah forgive them completely and grant them a high position in Paradise.

The Hurriyet has also urged the people of the Valley to be respectful to the leader and join the funeral.

The Hurriyet in the written statement said that for the last few days, the chest infection of Geelani was not responding to the ongoing treatment.