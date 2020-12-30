Shazia Naz Khan- The Ravishing Beauty of Pakistan

Shazia Naz rose to fame with her debut sitcom show in 2012, KIA LIFE HAI”. Though it was her debut, it didn’t look like one due to the actress’ superb acting skills. As on the show, Shazia Naz won millions of hearts.

She became a household name and managed to create a loyal fan base for herself. She played the lead role in the show MERA PEHLA PIYAR. Shazia Naz took her career graph in an upward trend ever since then.

Naz is celebrated for her performance in lead role in Hum Tv drama MEHRAM and film Bin Roye. Her other mainstream engagements are KUCH NA KAHO, TUM MERI HO and ISHQ MIEN TERE.

Shazia was born on August 05, 1988, in Karachi. She proceeded with her higher studies at Govt. Commerce College Karachi. In spite of having distinct fascination to acquire a commerce degree, she chose to pursue her career in showbiz.

Not just with her acting skills, Shazia, has also impressed the audience with her modelling lately. Also, how can we not talk about her fitness? The diva has been working really hard on her body. Today, she looks so fit. Her Instagram handle has a lot of pictures and videos from the gym. Naz never misses giving her followers some major fitness goals!

