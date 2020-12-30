PAKISTAN NAVY CONDUCTS LIVE WEAPON FIRING OF SURFACE TO AIR MISSILES

Karachi: In an impressive display of firepower, Pakistan Navy Air Defence Units demonstrated their combat readiness through live weapon firing of Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs). Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

During Live Weapon Firing, the launched missiles successfully engaged the intended targets. The successful firings have re-affirmed Pakistan Navy’s war fighting capability and combat potential. Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his complete satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests.

On the occasion, Naval Chief commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. He emphasized on continued vigilance to thwart any aggression against the sea frontiers and provide a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary.