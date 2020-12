JUI-F rally was held nearby where speakers delivered fiery speeches after which the charged crowd stormed the temple, set it ablaze and razed it to the ground.

Charged crowd destroyed a temple by setting it on fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district of Karak on Wednesday.

JUI-F KP Amir Maulana Ataur Rahman said his party has nothing to do with the burning down of the temple as it happened after their party’s rally.