BMP victory will be Business Community Victory: says Magoon

The Businessmen Panel Presidential candidate Mr. Naseer Hayat Magoon has said that BMP victory will be the victory of the business community because we are going towards a transparent mechanism and striving to eliminate the corrupt leadership from Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a gracious event held at their election office on Tuesday at Karachi to gear up their election campaign. He said that just in the period of one year and despite of COVID -19 our leader Mian Anjum Nisar bring up the change and supported the business community by reducing the interest rate to half from the government as well as and many favorable policies that can will work as catalyst to ease for doing business.

Senator Haji Ghulam Ali said that all the four provinces have the blind faith on BMP and this faith will turn to our victory on 30 December. This is the war of Business Community which we are fighting from many years in the dynamic leadership of Mr Tariq Saeed.

Chairman & President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar discussed the BMP achievement, vision and future business policies with special emphasis on Afghan Transit trade and FTA (Free Trade Agreement) that can strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as curb the smuggling resulting rapid improvement in tax collection for the national exchequer. He also stressed on to improve the image of FPCCI which is the need of the time. He announced that this event is organized in the honor of Rahim Jano and Yahya Polani whose presence here assured our Victory in FPCCI elections 2021.

BMP Senior leadership including Mr Yahya Polani,Haji Ghani Usman, Sheikh Sultan Rehman,KCCI President Shariq Vohra,E.C and G.B members from Balochistan and KPK also addressed this event and showed off unity.