Mashal Khan to star in an UrduFlix Originals web series ‘Lifafa Daayan’

Acclaimed actress and model who recently garnered fame for her performance in the web series ‘Bridge’ is ready to steal the show once again in a web series for Pakistan’s first Urdu streaming service UrduFlix.

UrduFlix, which will cater to audiences from around Pakistan would be providing exclusive and original content to the viewers along with international shows and movies dubbed in Urdu. The web series will be powered by UrduFlix and would be exclusively available on the streaming service, though other details have not been revealed yet.

‘UrduFlix’ will provide viewers with access to original Urdu films, series, documentaries, cartoons and Urdu dubbed Turkish dramas. The new platform brings in a plethora of new-age content- from original to already popular dramas and films, making Emax Media the first-ever independent network in Pakistan to launch a dedicated Urdu OTT platform

Mashal Khan is a rising star in the industry who has starred in hit dramas including Suno Chanda, Khaas, and Mere Humdum. She will be seen in another unconventional role for the new web series.

The first Urdu OTT platform owned by Emax Media Private Limited is officially expected to launch in mid-January 2021.

