Feroze Khan announces his return to showbiz industry

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has announced his return to showbiz industry. In a statement, the actor said, “My Sheikh Sultan Muhammad Ali has ordered me that I can’t quit showbiz as he believes the industry is a source of spreading message from one place to another.”

“He also told me that I needed to be at this place. I have to do something out of this, I have to make something out of this. So I’m reading into a lot of scripts, looking into a lot of scripts — I may act, I may produce, but I’m here,” he informed. Earlier in March, 2020, Feroze Khan had announced to quit showbiz industry for the religion Islam.