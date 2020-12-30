ICCI calls for withdrawal of professional tax notices to businesses

Fatima Azim, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that Union Council Humak has issued professional tax notices of Rs 50,000 each to some industries in Kahuta Industrial Triangle, Islamabad which has created lot of concerns in the business community and called for their urgent withdrawal to save businesses from unnecessary tax burdens. She said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, business activities were already suffering badly and in such conditions, imposing professional tax on the businesses will create additional difficulties for the economy, therefore, she demanded immediate withdrawal of professional tax notices to save the economy from more problems. Fatma Azim said the current situation demanded that the government should focus on providing tax relief to the business community instead of imposing new taxes on them so that business activities could be revived and the economy could improve.













